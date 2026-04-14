Brookville Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police reported multiple incidents in Jefferson County, including a loose dog case, a DUI arrest, and a drug possession investigation.

Brookville Dog Incident

According to Brookville Borough Police Department, officers were called to Church Street on April 10 after a loose dog was found near Walnut Street. Police said the dog was unable to be immediately linked to an owner after neighbors were contacted. The dog was transported to a local veterinarian for scanning.

Authorities said no microchip was found, and the dog was temporarily housed at the police department kennel while officials attempted to locate the owner through social media and local agencies with pictures of the dog.

The owner, identified as a 48-year-old man, arrived about an hour later to retrieve the dog but did not have proof of a dog license. Police said the dog had not been licensed in Jefferson County, so the man was given time to purchase a license. Officers also noted this was not the first time the dog had been loose. The owner was cited for confinement of dogs to premises.

DUI Stop in Brookville

In a separate incident, Brookville Borough Police Department reported on April 13 a DUI case stemming from a February 28 traffic stop. Police said a vehicle with suspended registration was observed on Main Street and stopped on Allegheny Boulevard. The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was found to be intoxicated, and open containers were located inside the vehicle.

She was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for evaluation and later taken to Jefferson County Jail, after police reported the female had a warrant from PSP Punxsutawney. Police said she was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended registration, and open container violations.

Oliver Township Drug Possession

Additionally, Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney reported a drug possession case following a traffic stop on April 11 in Oliver Township.

Troopers said a 54-year-old Brookville woman was taken into custody after a stop along Route 36 for suspected vehicle code violations. Police said the investigation determined the driver was under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. The investigation remains ongoing in this case.

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