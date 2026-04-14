FLINTON — The Curwensville softball team rapped eight hits and took advantage of six walks, three hit batters and four Glendale errors to defeat the Lady Vikings 12-1 in six innings on Tuesday afternoon.

Briah Peoples and Addison Siple led the offense with two hits apiece. Peoples collected three RBIs, while Siple had two.

Siple also combined with Kylah Wos on a 1-hitter. Siple tossed the first five innings, allowing just the one hit, while striking out 10. Wos walked one and fanned one in a scoreless sixth.

The Lady Tide put three on the board in the top of the first, getting an RBI single from Ava Hainsey, who plated Wos after she reached base on a double. Hainsey and Siple, who walked, scored later in the inning on a two-out error by the Lady Vikings.

Curwensville doubled the advantage to 6-0 in the third as a 2-run double from Peoples highlighted the inning.

An RBI single from Siple in the fourth made it 7-0 and a pair of two-out errors by the Lady Vikings in the fifth led to another Curwensville run, making it 8-0.

Glendale got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Emma Gilbey broke up Siple’s no-hit bid with a 2-out single before scoring on an error a batter later.

The Lady Tide racked up four more runs in the sixth to put the 10-run rule in play.

Wos started things off by reaching on a one-out error before scoring on a Siple triple.

After four-pitch walks to both Hainsey and Eliza Aughenbaugh, Peoples plated Siple with a bases-loaded single. Addyson Neiswender followed with a base hit that chased home two more runs to make it 12-1.

Wos came on in relief of Siple in the bottom of the sixth and, after issuing a leadoff walk to Jayden Fry, retired the next three batters to end it.

Curwensville improved to 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the Inter County Conference and 1-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.

Glendale slipped to 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the ICC and 0-2 in the MVL.

The Lady Tide return to action Wednesday, traveling to Southern Huntingdon.

Curwensville—12

Addison Warren c-2b 3100, Kylah Wos 2b-p 3210, Addison Siple p 2222 Dani Sutika cr-c0100. Ava Hainsey 3b 2211, Maddie Anderson 0000, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 3210, Briah Peoples ss 4123, Addyson Neiswender lf 2012, Sydney Simcox cf 3000, Carter Bressler 0100, Adelyn Koval dp 3000, Sylvia Witherite 1b (flex) 1000. Totals: 27-12-8-8.

Glendale—1

Jayden Fry ss 2000, Elizabeth Kaufman c 3000, Boslet lf 1000, Ball cf 3000, Hannah Simmer 1b 3000, Rosalie McClellan P 2000, Macy Snyder 2b 2000, Emma Gilbey 3b 2110, Tessa Hamilton rf 2000, Shelby Oldaker lf 1000. Totals: 21-1-1-0.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 303 114—12 8 2

Glendale 000 010— 1 1 4

Errors—Hainsey 2; Ball, Gilbey, Snyder, Hamilton. 2B—Peoples, Wos. 3B—Siple. HBP—Siple (by McClellan), Hainsey (by McClellan), Wos (by McClellan). SB—Siple, Hainsey, Peoples, Sutika. CS—Neiswender.

Pitching

Curwensville: Siple—5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO; Wos—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Glendale: McClellan—6 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—McClellan.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: