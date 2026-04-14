SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield Lady Bison broke out of their batting slump and two-game losing streak in a big way on Monday against the Lady Rams of Penns Valley with a 17-5, 10-run Mercy Rule win.

With the win, Clearfield evened their record at 3-3 on the season, while Penns Valley dropped to 0-6.

After a scoreless first inning, the visitors plated nine runs in the top of the second inning, then scored seven more in the fourth, which eventually ended the game after five innings of play.

Freshman centerfielder Lily McBride continued her hot hitting over the past three games going three for three with a triple, three runs scored and three runs batted in. McBride took over the team lead with a .444 average.

Senior first baseman Haley Billotte also had three hits, including a triple with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Joell Henry also had a multi-hit game with two, including one for a double, and had three RBIs.

Ten different Lady Bison had hits in the 15-hit barrage, with Ellie McBride and Lila Roberts also contributing extra base hits with doubles.

Megan Wisor picked up her third win in the circle, giving up two earned runs, walking none and striking out three.

The Lady Bison will be back in action with a 4:00 PM start time at Hollidaysburg (5-5) on Tuesday.

Score by innings:

Clearfield 091 70 17 15 1

Penns Valley 014 00 5 6 3

CLEARFIELD — 17

Raigan Uncles CF 4112, Lily McBride CF 3333, Aevril Hayward SS 3211, Joell Henry, DP/P 4123, Megan Wisor flex/P 0000, Ellie McBride C 1111, Peyton Bumbarger PH 1210, Jordyn Lazauskas C 2000, Lila Roberts RF 1211, Katelyn Wright RF 0000, Haley Billotte 1B 4232, Mia Helsel 2B 3111, Hailey Miles 2B 1000, Dalayni Kushner 3B 3111, Rae Duckett 3B 0000, TOTALS 30 17 15 15.

Penns Valley — 5

Caroline Wert LF 3100, Breanne Lucas RF 3110, Sydnie Dalton SS 3110, Haddley Stover CF 3112, Aubree Klobucar C 3110, Taylor Homan P 2013, Lilly Gephart P 0000, Emily West 3B 2000, Lilyanna Treweek 1B 2000, Olivia Smeltzer 2B 2000, TOTALS 23 5 6 5.

E – Hayward; Treweek, Smeltzer, West. 2B – E McBride, Henry, Roberts: Klobucar, Stover. 3B – Billotte, L McBride. SB – Hayward – 3, L McBride – 2; Klobucar.

Pitching:

Clearfield: Wisor (W, 3-2) 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Henry 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.

Penns Valley: Homan (L) 3.2 IP, 14 H, 17 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Gephart 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Lady Bison Scoreboard: