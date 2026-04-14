Kroh Roofing Inc. is hiring qualified roof technicians and trainees.

Ideal candidates demonstrate dependability, trustworthiness, and the ability to work well as part of a team.

The company offers a retirement plan, paid vacations, holidays, and sick days, along with competitive pay rates.

To apply, call or text 814‑226‑7756 or email jeffkroh@krohroofing.com.

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