Kroh Roofing Inc. is hiring qualified roof technicians and trainees.
Ideal candidates demonstrate dependability, trustworthiness, and the ability to work well as part of a team.
The company offers a retirement plan, paid vacations, holidays, and sick days, along with competitive pay rates.
To apply, call or text 814‑226‑7756 or email jeffkroh@krohroofing.com.
The post Featured Local Job: Roof Technicians & Trainees appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/04/14/featured-local-job-roof-technicians-trainees-174744/