BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces multiple charges after an argument about child safety allegedly turned physical last Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Brookville Borough Police Department.

The defendant, 28-year-old Daniel James Craven, of Brookville, is charged with the following offenses, court records show:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment — Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

The charges stem from an incident on South Pickering Street that occurred around 2:00 p.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The victim contacted police to report a verbal argument that started when she asked Craven to pick up plastic bags, the complaint said. She told officers she was concerned a one-year-old child might place the bags over his head, according to the affidavit.

Craven allegedly called the victim a vulgar name and threw a wallet at her right arm, the complaint said. According to the affidavit, Craven then left the house, slamming the door as he did so.

Officers said they saw a bruise on the victim’s arm and took a photograph of the injury. When Craven returned to the scene, he allegedly admitted to throwing the wallet.

Craven told officers the victim “nags” him and reportedly admitted to having anger issues and a “short fuse,” according to the affidavit. He claimed the victim throws objects at him as well, the complaint said.

Craven was arraigned April 9 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, who set bail at $50,000, court records state. Craven was committed to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of that amount, according to the court docket.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 3:00 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

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