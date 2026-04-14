JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are a penny higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.185 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has been falling over the past few days and is now a penny more than last week at $4.12. The last time the national average was over $4 per gallon was in early August of 2022. Crude oil prices remain high, even as they’ve fluctuated in recent days following the announcement of a 2-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The price for a barrel of crude dropped below $100 but then rose again, highlighting the volatility of oil markets and fluidity of geopolitical events. Today’s national average is 50 cents more than a month ago and 94 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.56 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 240.9 million barrels to 239.3 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate fell $18.54 to settle at $94.41 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 464.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 41 cents.

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.046 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.159. The average in Clearfield County is $4.121.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.185

One Week Ago: $4.171

One Year Ago: $3.601

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.178 Altoona

$4.199 Beaver

$4.125 Bradford

$3.918 Brookville

$4.141 Butler

$4.188 Clarion

$4.165 DuBois

$4.333 Erie

$4.160 Greensburg

$4.191 Indiana

$4.215 Jeannette

$4.179 Kittanning

$4.178 Latrobe

$4.388 Meadville

$4.217 Mercer

$4.107 New Castle

$4.171 New Kensington

$4.197 Oil City

$4.179 Pittsburgh

$4.099 Sharon

$4.187 Uniontown

$4.399 Warren

$4.148 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.92), Hawaii ($5.63), Washington ($5.40), Oregon ($5.01), Nevada ($5.01), Arizona ($4.73), Alaska ($4.64), Illinois ($4.42), Idaho ($4.32), and Washington, DC ($4.29).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($3.47), Kansas ($3.48), North Dakota ($3.60), Nebraska ($3.62), Arkansas ($3.65), Missouri ($3.66), South Dakota ($3.69), Iowa ($3.69), Minnesota ($3.74), and Georgia ($3.74).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (49 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), California (46 cents), South Carolina (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Nevada (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (29 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Utah (32 cents), Nebraska (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Iowa (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), Delaware (37 cents), and New Mexico (37 cents).

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 69 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. AAA East Central provides services to its members including Automotive, Insurance, Discounts & Rewards, Financial, and Travel. Find out more about AAA Membership and current savings here.

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