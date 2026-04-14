BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Stray Cat Central will officially open its new downtown office with a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

According to the organization, the event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 100 Franklin Avenue. The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce will lead the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m.. The new space is intended to strengthen the group’s ability to serve the community and provide a central hub for their network of foster homes, which provide care for both cats and dogs in need.

During the grand opening, guests will have the opportunity to meet adoptable animals and enter a drawing to win a free spay or neuter service. The rescue will also hold a donation drive to gather essential supplies. Attendees who bring items from the following list will be entered into a prize drawing:

Puppy Supplies: Purina or Pedigree Puppy Chow, dog treats, and flea treatments.

Kitten Supplies: Fancy Feast Kitten Pate, Meow Mix Kitten food, clumping cat litter, and Purina Cat Chow Indoor.

General Cleaning: Paper towels, trash bags, laundry detergent, bleach, disinfectant, and puppy pads.

Stray Cat Central is a volunteer-driven group focused on tackling cat overpopulation and providing a second chance for abandoned animals. According to the rescue, every donation helps provide comfort and care for animals currently in their foster network.

For more information on the mission or to see available pets, residents can visit the organization’s official Facebook page by clicking here.

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