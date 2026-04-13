JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police reported several incidents across Jefferson County in recent days, including a DUI arrest and multiple harassment-related cases.
DUI Charges Pending After McCalmont Twp. Traffic Stop
According to Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney, a 34-year-old Reynoldsville man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on April 10 along the 1100 block of Main Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police said during the stop, the driver showed signs of impairment due to a controlled substance and was taken into custody. Charges are pending toxicology results.
Harassment Incident in Rose Township
In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney investigated a harassment case in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Troopers said a 40-year-old Brookville man is accused of threatening a 32-year-old Brookville man during an incident along Belgumtown Road on April 10, following a report by the victim. Charges were filed through District Court 54-3-03.
Domestic Dispute in Winslow Township
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police DuBois responded to a reported domestic-related incident in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to the report, the incident occurred along Wishaw Road on April 8, at approximately 8:08 p.m. Police said troopers were called to a residence for a reported dispute between a father and son. The investigation remains ongoing in this case.
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