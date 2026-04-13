HARRISBURG, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing effort to protect travelers and keep Pennsylvania roadways safe, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released traffic enforcement and crash statistics for the Easter holiday weekend.

From Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5, the PSP investigated 532 vehicle crashes, six of which resulted in fatalities. Impaired driving was identified as a factor in 42 crashes.

During the three-day holiday period, troopers arrested 286 individuals for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

3,230 for speeding.

335 for failing to wear a seat belt.

40 for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Easter 2026 Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed Injury-Related Crashes DUI-Related Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2026 (3 days) 532 6 6 91 42 2 2025 (3 days) 527 4 6 95 42 0

Table 2: Easter 2026 Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2026 (3 days) 286 3,230 40 335 8,385 2025 (3 days) 282 3,055 55 350 8,519

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues to aid in PSP’s mission to help prevent crashes and save lives by calling for a $16.2 million investment to support four additional cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers. The governor’s 2025-26 state budget included funding for four additional PSP cadet classes.

The governor announced the elimination of college credit requirements for state troopers in 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a nearly 60% increase in the number of cadet applicants. In fact, approximately 50% of the state troopers who were accepted into and graduated from the PSP Academy after the change took effect would not have been eligible to apply if the requirement had not been eliminated.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured funding for twelve cadet classes to train over 1,000 new Pennsylvania State Troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth. To date, approximately 557 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of PSP under Governor Shapiro’s leadership.

PSP’s latest hiring cycle is open until May 29, 2026. After five years of service, troopers can earn approximately $96,225. Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.