CLARION, Pa. – If you’ve been dealing with numbness, tingling, burning, or unexplained discomfort in your hands or feet, nerve testing may help you finally get answers.

At Independence Health Clarion, Dr. Thomas Freenock—a board‑certified specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation—offers expert EMG and nerve conduction studies to evaluate how well your nerves and muscles are functioning.

These tests can help identify common conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, pinched nerves in the neck or back, and various forms of neuropathy. Dr. Freenock has performed thousands of EMG studies and takes time to walk each patient through the process step by step, helping reduce anxiety and make the experience as comfortable as possible.

Watch Dr. Freenock’s Video Here: https://youtube.com/shorts/_PpmMAtXA_U?si=OE68PyEzHqNRGCeP

Appointments are available quickly, and a detailed report is sent to your primary care provider within a day or two so you can move forward with a clear plan.

To schedule an appointment, call Independence Health at 814‑226‑2510.

Expert care is right here at home.

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