HERSHEY, PA – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joined America250PA to announce the full lineup for the Commonwealth Concert Series, a landmark five-city, statewide celebration honoring Pennsylvania’s role as the place where America’s story began.

“America’s story started right here in our Commonwealth and Pennsylvanians have played a key role in shaping our nation. My Administration is committed to ensuring everyone can take part in celebrating our history – and this concert series will bring together Pennsylvanians from all across the Commonwealth, giving them an opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’m proud that we secured funds in the 2025-26 budget to put on these free concerts – and I’m confident the Commonwealth is ready to put on a

once-in-a-lifetime show.”

“Pennsylvania is the Keystone State for a reason,” said Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director of America250PA. “Our role in the founding of this nation is unmatched. The Commonwealth Concert Series honors that legacy by bringing people together in communities across Pennsylvania to celebrate a shared pride in who we are and where we come from. We are thrilled to welcome world-class artists for this series, and we cannot wait to share this moment with our neighbors across the Commonwealth this summer.”

The series kicks off May 23 and runs through the end of June, with stops in State College, Erie, Hershey, Wilkes-Barre, and Pittsburgh. These free, public concerts are designed to honor the unique and diverse stories that define the Keystone State – from the local traditions of our rural towns to the vibrant energy of our urban centers.

Full Schedule:

May 23: Bryce Jordan Center, State College Cole Swindell, with special guest Gabby Barrett

June 6: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie The Fray

June 13: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey The Avett Brothers

June 20: Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre Lady A, with special guest En Vogue

June 27: Point State Park, Pittsburgh Nelly, Third Eye Blind

Additional artists will be announced on a rolling basis. While all concerts are free of charge, a ticket is required for entry. Residents are encouraged to visit America250pa.org/Concert_Series to sign up for email alerts regarding ticket release dates.

The Commonwealth Concert Series are signature events of America250PA, the official state commission marking the semiquincentennial of American independence. For more information about America250PA and the Commonwealth Concert Series, visit America250PA.org.