Harrisburg, PA — With the deadline for filing 2025 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns falling next week, the Department of Revenue is extending its call center customer service hours to provide additional phone assistance to Pennsylvanians. Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne urged taxpayers to take advantage of these extended hours before the April 15th tax filing deadline.

This is also another way for the Shapiro Administration to help eligible Pennsylvanians take advantage of the new Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit and the expanded Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit — two programs Governor Josh Shapiro fought for to cut taxes and lower costs for working families.

“We know from prior experience that speaking with one of our trained professionals has proven to make the tax filing process easier and less stressful,” said Secretary Browne. “Our team in our Customer Experience Center puts in extra effort and time in the final stretch of the tax season to ensure taxpayers have the support and information they need to file their state tax returns on time. With the personal income tax filing deadline quickly approaching, we encourage Pennsylvanians to reach out to our dedicated staff if they have any questions.”

Taxpayer Service and AssistanceTaxpayers can call 717-787-8201 to connect with the Department of Revenue’s Customer Experience Center (CEC). Typical hours for phone assistance are 8:30 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Beginning today extended hours will be:·

· Monday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 15 — 8 AM to 7 PM

Personal income tax assistance is also available through the Department’s Online Customer Service Center (revenue.pa.gov/help). The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of personal income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the Department through a process that is as easy as sending an email.

Additionally, taxpayers can find in-person assistance at the Department’s district offices (revenue.pa.gov/offices). District offices are open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Taxpayers are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance and bring their Social Security cards and a valid photo ID.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link on the Department’s homepage, or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.

Take Advantage of Tax Credits, Deductions

The Shapiro Administration is encouraging Pennsylvanians to take advantage of state tax credits and deductions, including those championed by Governor Josh Shapiro. These can deliver meaningful tax relief to working Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth:

· The Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) – Modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), anyone who qualifies for the federal EITC automatically qualifies for the state credit. The WPTC can put as much as $805 back in the pockets of eligible Pennsylvanians.

· Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit – Available to ease child and dependent care costs for working families in Pennsylvania. Eligible Pennsylvanians can receive between $600 and $2,100, depending on their income level and number of dependents.

· Student Loan Interest Deduction – Student loan interest is now an allowable deduction, up to $2,500 per taxable year.

· Tax Forgiveness (Special Poverty) – Retired and low-income Pennsylvanians may reduce all or part of their Pennsylvania personal income tax liability.

How to File Your State Tax Return

Pennsylvanians can file their PA Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40) for free using myPATH. The state-only filing system is accessible on computers, tablets, and mobile devices and includes automatic calculators to help reduce errors and provide instant confirmation once a return is successfully filed.

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing a PA-40 or making a payment, responding to department requests for information, and checking the status of a refund.

As a reminder, all taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2025 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.