PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man is facing a criminal charge after police say they caught him masturbating in a public park pavilion on Thursday afternoon to record content for a website.

According to a criminal complaint, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received a report at 1:35 p.m. regarding a male at Harmon Field. A witness told dispatchers the man was touching himself while watching his phone, the complaint said.

The affidavit of probable cause stated Lieutenant Frank P. Wittenburg responded to the scene and located 29-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Davis, of Punxsutawney, sitting at a picnic table in a pavilion.

According to police, Davis apologized for his actions. He explained to the officer that he was “filming content for his OnlyFans page,” according to the affidavit. Police informed Davis that a public park is an inappropriate place to perform such activities, especially since children congregate at the pavilion to use playground equipment, the complaint noted.

Investigators said a witness recorded the incident on video and shared it with police. According to the affidavit, a review of that video clearly showed Davis engaging in the reported acts.

Davis faces one third-degree misdemeanor count of open lewdness. Court records show Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock set bail at $10,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled for May 7 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Mizerock.

The post Punxsy Police: Local Man Charged After Filming Content for Adult Site in Public Park appeared first on exploreJefferson.