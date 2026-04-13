CLEARFIELD – A Lanse woman charged for having multiple drugs and paraphernalia in reach of a young child while she was under the influence of controlled substances waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Chasey Renee Hahn, 35, is charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child, four misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine.

The case now moves onto the court of common pleas for further disposition. She is being held in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

The criminal complaint details how police noticed a car with an out of state inspection sticker and suspended license plate on Market Street in Clearfield Borough on March 19. An officer spotted the car again, parked in a lot along Third Street.

Inside was Hahn who was sitting with her 23-month old child in her lap. The officer discovered she was on supervised bail. In his report, the officer noted that she appeared agitated, anxious and had a raised tone of voice.

“Hahn’s hands were red and inflamed which based on this officer’s training and experience is consistent with that of a person who unlawfully injects controlled substances into their body by means of hypodermic needles.”

Hahn was asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle which seemed to agitate her. She had several bags around her in the car and she was asked which of them belonged to her. As she reached for the bags, she began to open them.

She handed a pink backpack and a black leather backpack to the officer and then picked up a black purse which she started to open. She was warned to stop, but instead she turned it upside down and attempted to dump items on to her lap.

She stuck her whole hand inside the purse and was told again to stop dumping the purse out. Again she was warned to get her hand out of it due to it being big enough to conceal a weapon. The officer than grabbed it from her.

After obtaining consent, the officer searched all the bags identified as belonging to Hahn. He found hypodermic needles, lighters, a straw with white powder residue, and various pills including buprenorphine hydrochloride, methylphenidate and Xanax, as well as 1.23 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report.

Hahn was taken into custody and transported to the jail by the officer and a probation officer. While at the jail, a urine test was done on Hahn which she allegedly dipped into the toilet water. A second urine test was reportedly positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, buprenorphine, THC, Oxycodone and benzodiazepine.

A search of the vehicle uncovered additional methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag which was within reach of the minor child along with and other drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.