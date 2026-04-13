HORTON TWP, Pa. (EYT) — A utility line was left hanging dangerously low over Route 219 after being struck by a truck in Horton Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway, the incident occurred at 5:29 p.m. on April 8, west of Marchiori Road, in Horton Township, Elk County.

Police reported that an unknown operator was traveling north on Route 219 in a truck when the top of the vehicle contacted a fiber-optic line stretched across the roadway. State police said the impact caused the fiber-optic line to stretch further, to the point where it was hanging low enough to prevent other trucks from passing underneath it safely.

The driver did not stop to report the damage, and state police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

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