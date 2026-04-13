MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — With major improvements across the board in the second round, the Golden Eagles women’s golf team won the Fighting Scot Spring Invitational on Sunday, holding off a late charge by California (PA) to take the team title.

Clarion posted a team score of 348 on Sunday, representing a 15-stroke improvement on their score of 363 on Saturday. The Vulcans improved by 25 strokes to pull closer, but the Golden Eagles ultimately won the tournament with a team score of 711, besting Cal’s team score of 722 over two rounds.

McKayla Kerle shot up the leaderboard to tie for first place after 36 holes, putting her in a playoff against Allegheny’s Josephine Corey for the title. Corey ended up winning the tournament championship after four playoff holes, with Kerle taking second place.

Kerle climbed three spots up the leaderboard with a score of 81, the best round of the day by any competitor on Sunday. She did her best work on the back nine, shooting a 38 with two birdies in her final nine holes. Kerle made four on the par five No. 12 hole and three holes later made three on the par four No. 15 as part of an eight-stroke improvement from her first round, giving her a score of 170.

Kennady Norton ended up tying for third in the field after posting a score of 88, just two strokes shy of her first round tally. Norton opened the day with a birdie on the par five No. 1 hole. That gave her a two-day score of 172 (86-88). Hannah Smith tied Norton’s round with an 88 of her own, giving her a two-round score of 175 that put her in fifth place overall.

Rounding out Clarion’s scoring on Sunday was Rylee Thompson, who knocked 10 strokes off her previous round to shoot a 91. That gave her a two-round score of 192 and put her in sole possession of 11th place. Amber Roth rounded out the team entry with a score of 95, also representing a 10-stroke improvement from the first round, and Ashlee Albright shot a 99 as an individual.

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