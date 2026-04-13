SANTA FE, Texas (EYT) — Former Clarion Area High School baseball standout Jon Kemmer was killed in an automobile accident Sunday evening while driving home from Houston to Santa Fe, Texas. He was 35.

Kemmer coached the HTX Battle Bucks 14U travel baseball team, which competed in the Triple Play Classic in Houston over the weekend. He was returning home from the tournament when the crash occurred, according to multiple sources.

According to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas, Kemmer was traveling on rural Farm to Market 2004 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and rolled at approximately 6:09 p.m. Sunday.

He was alone in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2009 Clarion Area graduate and Shippenville native, Kemmer was a standout for the Bobcats. During his senior season, the left-handed hitter batted .727 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles and 46 RBIs in just 66 at-bats.

He went on to play at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia, and later at Clarion University before being selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Kemmer spent seven seasons in the minor leagues and two playing in Mexico before retiring in 2021.

He later settled near Santa Fe with his wife, Kourtney, where he coached travel baseball. The family lives and works on a 15,000-acre waterfowl hunting ranch, Hall’s Bayou Ranch, managed by his father-in-law.

Kemmer remained active in the Clarion area, returning several times each year to give baseball lessons at The Garage in Shippenville.

He is survived by his wife, Kourtney, and their two young children.

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