Bison Construction is currently hiring CDL Truck Drivers/Laborers.
With the 2026 schedule already rolling, the season is shaping up to be a busy one.
Qualifications:
- Valid PA CDL Class B minimum
- Clear Motor Vehicle Record
- Able to move and lift up to 50#
- Other utility construction laboring tasks, such as shoveling, cutting pipe, etc.
Job Duties:
- Safely operating triaxle and single axle dump trucks in a variety of locations
- Routine daily and weekly maintenance on trucks and support equipment
- Assist in locating and protection of other underground and above‑ground utilities
- Cut and assemble pipe assemblies, manholes, etc.
- Other tasks as directed by the work at hand
Interested individuals can inquire and obtain applications by calling the office at 814‑764‑3959 or by visiting bison-construction.com.
The post Featured Local Job: Bison Construction – CDL Truck Drivers/Laborers Needed appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/04/13/featured-local-job-bison-construction-cdl-truck-drivers-laborers-needed-174706/