Bison Construction is currently hiring CDL Truck Drivers/Laborers.

With the 2026 schedule already rolling, the season is shaping up to be a busy one.

Qualifications:

Valid PA CDL Class B minimum

Clear Motor Vehicle Record

Able to move and lift up to 50#

Other utility construction laboring tasks, such as shoveling, cutting pipe, etc.



Job Duties:

Safely operating triaxle and single axle dump trucks in a variety of locations

Routine daily and weekly maintenance on trucks and support equipment

Assist in locating and protection of other underground and above‑ground utilities

Cut and assemble pipe assemblies, manholes, etc.

Other tasks as directed by the work at hand

Interested individuals can inquire and obtain applications by calling the office at 814‑764‑3959 or by visiting bison-construction.com.

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