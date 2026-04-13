REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Airgas announced today that the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center and Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville have been selected for the company’s 2026 High School Welding Education Initiative.

The local programs are included among 76 schools from 26 states chosen for the upcoming academic year. According to Airgas, the “Class of 76” was selected based on high unmet needs, passionate instructors, and the potential to graduate job-ready welders. Participating schools receive professional-grade tools, welding consumables, and safety personal protective equipment (PPE).

Since its inception in 2018, the initiative has supported 191 schools and benefited over 16,000 students nationwide. Airgas created the program to help bridge a critical skills gap in the American workforce. According to the American Welding Society (AWS), the industry is forecasted to need more than 320,000 new welding professionals by 2029.

According to Airgas Executive Vice President Monica De La Garza, equipping these programs with industrial-grade tools empowers students to meet their full potential. The program also provides professional development training specifically for welding instructors to ensure they are equipped with the latest industry standards.

The 2026 cohort includes 25 new schools and 51 renewal programs. According to the company, the initiative has already helped launch more than 3,100 careers as graduates transition directly from high school classrooms into high-demand professional roles.