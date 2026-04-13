DUBOIS- The Clearfield County Republican Committee will host the 2026 Annual Lincoln Dinner on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at DuBois Country Club, 10 Lakeside Ave, DuBois, PA..

The keynote speaker is Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Jason Richey. A native of Aliquippa, Richey learned the value of hard work, determination and perseverance. Richey was a three-time NCAA Academic All-American wrestler at Allegheny College then attended law school while working part-time as a union worker at an Aliquippa steel mill. After graduating law school he returned to Pittsburgh to practice law and gained a reputation as one of the toughest litigators in the country.

Richey states “I’m running for Lt. Governor because I want Pennsylvania to be a place our children choose, not choose to leave.” Richey is running alongside candidate for Governor and Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Additional information can be found at garrityforpa.com.

Elected officials and candidates for the May 19 primary including PA State Representatives Mike Armanini and Dallas Kephart have been invited as well. Social time will begin at 5:30 pm followed by dinner at 6:30 pm.

Registered Republicans and supporters are welcome. Tickets are required for entry and are $40 each. To make a reservation see the committee’s website: clearfieldcountygop.org, facebook page Clearfield County GOP or contact 814-590-2475.