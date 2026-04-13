DUBOIS – More than $43,000 in grant money awarded to DuBois Public Library will help to make the facility more energy efficient and accessible to people with mobility issues, according to Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield).

The library will replace upper-level windows and renovate the main entrance with new windows and accessible doors.

“This project recognizes the DuBois Public Library’s important role in Clearfield County,” Armanini said. “Today’s libraries are a hub for more than the circulation of books. They are a key resource for job seekers, genealogists, those seeking ebooks and online resources, people looking to build community through classes, and all ages of students, particularly homeschoolers.”

Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries. It awarded more than $11 million to 27 libraries in the latest round of funding.