HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — A new statewide geocaching program is encouraging Jefferson County residents to explore nearby parks as part of Pennsylvania’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail at Codorus State Park in York County. Created in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the GeoTrail leads visitors to 25 state parks where themed geocaches reveal stories from Pennsylvania’s past through a technology-driven scavenger hunt.

The GeoTrail will run though March of 2028, according to the press release. Participants will learn more about Pennsylvania’s history through its state parks. Participants begin by entering the coordinates provided on DCNR’s website into any GPS-enabled device. From there, they can hike through one of the 25 participating state parks to search for a hidden container or cache. Each park features a unique cache that highlights a piece of Pennsylvania history that occurred at the park

“America’s story lives on Pennsylvania’s land, and DCNR has long conserved the parks, forests, and historic landscapes where that story was written,” said Secretary Dunn. “This anniversary year, we are proud to join America250PA in celebrating that legacy through education, conservation, and public events. Through initiatives like the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail, we are creating new opportunities for Pennsylvanians to connect with the places that shaped our nation. And as we honor the past, we are investing in the future to ensure these lands remain protected and accessible for generations to come.”

In Jefferson County, Cook Forest State Park is one of the featured locations, with its geocache focusing on the park’s renowned old-growth forests.

Each site along the trail highlights a unique aspect of Pennsylvania’s history, connecting visitors to the landscapes where those stories unfolded.

With more than 14,000 miles of trails and 2.2 million acres of forest land, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern United States. According to the DCNR, state parks are home to significant historic sites, including Point State Park’s French and Indian War history and Presque Isle’s ties to the War of 1812. The new GeoTrail will also highlight lesser-known features such as early industrial structures and cultural landscapes.

The Shapiro Administration has integrated outdoor recreation into its broader economic development strategy. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy grew by $1.5 billion in 2024. The sector now has a total economic impact of $20.4 billion and supports more than 177,000 jobs across the Commonwealth.

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