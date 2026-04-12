HERSHEY, Pa. – When people think about ways to improve cardiovascular health, diet and exercise are often at the top of the list. But long-term health, especially in adolescents, might start with something more fundamental: sleep.

A new study led by a team from Penn State College of Medicine found that when teenagers go to sleep and when they wake up may be the driving force behind what they eat and how much they move. Teens who went to sleep later and woke up later were more likely to consume more calories, snack more, and be less physically active—especially during the school year. The findings suggest that sleep could be a primary “lever” for protecting heart health.

Timing Matters More Than Duration

The study, published in the journal Sleep Health, examined how different aspects of sleep—beyond just hours slept—were associated with diet, exercise, and sedentary behavior.

“Sleep is a potential risk factor for cardiometabolic health, even in teens,” said Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, the Edward O. Bixler professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at Penn State College of Medicine. “Sleep timing—when teens go to bed and wake up—had the biggest influence on sedentary and eating behavior. It’s something parents need to pay attention to and protect during critical developmental years.”

The Biology of the “Internal Clock”

The body’s internal clock regulates the sleep-wake cycle over 24 hours, but it also governs key bodily processes like metabolism. Going to bed and waking up late doesn’t just impact a schedule; it influences hunger cues, cravings for specific foods, and the desire to be active.

“We have the tendency to separate sleep, diet, and physical activity as three distinct things, but we can’t isolate them from one another,” Fernandez-Mendoza added.

The Conflict Between Biology and School Schedules

Most adolescents don’t get the recommended eight to ten hours of sleep. A teen’s internal clock naturally shifts later into the evening during adolescence, but typical school schedules are at odds with this natural drive. To make it to class, teens must wake earlier than their body clock prefers, leading to a “cascading effect” on their health habits.

While prior studies have looked at sleep duration, this Penn State study used objective data—including wrist-worn wearables and in-lab studies—to look at sleep regularity and quality in a cohort of 373 participants with an average age of 16.

The “Night Owl” Profile

The team found that adolescents who were “night owls”—generally going to bed after midnight and rising after 8 a.m.—exhibited several specific health risks:

Higher Caloric Intake: They consistently ate more calories, particularly carbohydrates.

They consistently ate more calories, particularly carbohydrates. Poor Meal Timing: Because they woke up later, they often skipped breakfast and replaced it with late-evening snacks, which tended to be less healthy.

Because they woke up later, they often skipped breakfast and replaced it with late-evening snacks, which tended to be less healthy. Sedentary Behavior: Night owls were significantly less active and spent more time sitting.

Night owls were significantly less active and spent more time sitting. Inconsistency: Alternating between short and long nights of sleep was also associated with less physical activity.

The “School Session” Stress Test

The influence of sleep timing on diet and activity was two times stronger when school was in session. When teens are forced to sync with an external schedule that fights their biological rhythms, their eating and exercise habits suffer. These relationships seemed to weaken during school breaks, when teens have more flexibility, though snacking behavior remained high when kids were out of school.

Actionable Strategies for Parents

When trying to encourage healthy eating and physical activity, targeting the regularity and timing of sleep is a key strategy. Researchers suggest that parents and caregivers focus on:

Consistent Schedules: Maintaining similar bedtimes even on weekends.

Maintaining similar bedtimes even on weekends. Earlier Bedtimes: Aiming for a rhythm that aligns better with early school starts.

Aiming for a rhythm that aligns better with early school starts. Reducing Late-Night Snacks: Limiting accessibility to unhealthy food during the late-evening hours when “night owl” cravings peak.

“A consistent sleep routine is a powerful tool,” said Pura Ballester-Navarro, first author of the study.

Other Penn State authors on the paper include Kristina Lenker, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health; Susan Calhoun, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral health; Jason Liao, professor of public health sciences; Duanping Liao, professor emeritus of public health sciences; Edward O. Bixler, professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral health; and Alexandros N. Vgontzas, the Anthony Kales, MD, University Chair in Sleep Disorders Medicine and professor of psychiatry and behavioral health.

Natasha Morales-Ghinaglia, assistant professor of anatomy and embryology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and Casandra Nyhuis, postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, both of whom earned their doctorates from Penn State, also contributed to the paper.

Funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Fundación Seneca-Science and Technology Agency of Murcia funded this work.

At Penn State, researchers are solving real problems that impact the health, safety, and quality of life of people across the commonwealth, the nation, and around the world.

The post The Medical Minute: Later Sleep and Wake Times Tied to Poor Diet and Sedentary Behavior in Teens appeared first on exploreJefferson.