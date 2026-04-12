RIDGWAY, Pa. – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is inviting the public to review and provide input on the draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) 2026–2030, which will guide economic growth across Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.

The plan focuses on business growth, workforce development, housing, infrastructure, and quality of life. It reflects input from more than 300 survey responses and over 120 participants in a targeted “Next Generation” survey.

Development of the plan was guided by a regional CEDS Committee, with support from subcommittees focused on workforce, housing, infrastructure, and economic development.

A 30-day public comment period will be held from April 13 through May 13, 2026, providing an opportunity for the public to help shape the region’s economic future.

“We want to hear directly from residents, businesses, and community leaders,” said Sherry Dumire, ARC/EDA Director. “This plan is built on regional input, and continued feedback will help ensure it reflects the priorities and needs of our communities.”

The draft CEDS is available for review online at: https://ceds.ncentral.com

Copies are also available at locations across the region.

A public meeting will be held during the comment period to provide an overview of the plan and gather additional input:

Date: May 4, 2026

Time: 10:00 – 11:00a,

Location: 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853

Virtual Access Information: Contact our office or visit our website for the meeting link.

Comments must be received by 4 pm May 13, 2026, and may be submitted to: sdumire@ncentral.com.

For more information, visit https://ceds.ncentral.com or contact 814-773-3162