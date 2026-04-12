Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for its High-Speed Interchange project between Interstates 80 and 99 will be implementing alternating lane closures along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound the week of April 13. This work is part of a project to enhance traffic safety by providing a direct connection between the two Interstates, making it unnecessary to travel along Route 26 to access them, which will relieve traffic congestion and realign service for local traffic.

The lane closures will allow the contractor to complete patching along the centerline and repair guiderail between mile markers 158 and 163 in each direction. Lane closures will begin at 7:00 AM Monday, April 13, and continue through Saturday, April 18. PennDOT urgers drivers to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, watch for slow-moving and stopped vehicles, and always buckle up.

Work on this contract includes building the interchange, ten bridges, four retaining walls, five box culverts, seven sign structures, and three changeable message boards. It also includes constructing new and rebuilding existing roadways and ramps, drainage improvements, installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) devices, guide rail and highway lighting, pavement marking, stream improvements, and miscellaneous construction. Work will continue through the next five construction seasons, ending in 2030. Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, PA, is the contractor on this $259 million project. Approximately $170 million of the funding comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The high-speed interchange is one phase of a three-phase project. The first involved the construction of the local access interchange at mile marker 163, which provided direct access between Route 26 and I-80 for local traffic. Construction on that phase took place over three construction seasons between 2020 and 2022. The contract value was $52 million. That phase benefited from a $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.

The other ongoing phase will reconstruct and widen Route 26 to maintain and support the state roadway network. It will feature 11-foot travel lanes and 4-foot shoulders. Excavation work for that project started in November 2024 and construction will be completed this summer.

Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.