DUBOIS — St. Marys’ Taylor Gornati hit an RBI single in the top of the tenth inning Saturday at Heindl Field and pitcher Kelsie Fledderman got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the frame to lead the Lady Dutch to an 8-7 extra inning victory over Curwensville.

The Lady Tide doubled up St. Marys in hits 16-8. but left 13 runners stranded on base, including eight in scoring position, while also hitting into a pair of double plays.

St. Marys jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring three in the top of the third and adding two more in the fourth.

Addison Beimel broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single and Giuliana Muccio hit a 2-run homer to make it 3-0. A two-out error in the fourth led to the next two Lady Dutch runs and the 5-0 advantage.

Curwensville got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as the first five Lady Tide batters of the inning reached base.

Addison Siple led off the inning with a base hit and Ava Hainsey and Briah Peoples drew walks behind her to load the bases. Adelyn Koval and Eliza Aughenbaugh each hit RBI singles to make it 5-2, but Fledderman got out of the inning with no further damage done.

A Gornati RBI single in the fifth following another Lady Tide error that prolonged the inning made it 6-2.

Siple hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth that plated Kylah Wos, who doubled and moved up on a wild pitch.

Curwensville added another run in the frame as Aughenbaugh drew a bases-loaded walk off Fledderman, who allowed a single to Hainsey (who later scored) before hitting both Peoples and Koval with pitches.

Kaylen Eozzo’s two-out double chased home Molly Hanslovan in the top of the sixth to make it 7-4, but the Lady Tide responded with two in the bottom of the stanza.

Siple and Peoples each hit RBI singles after Addison Warren’s one-out double jumpstarted the inning.

The Lady Dutch were retired 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh by Siple, who struck out two of the three batters she faced in the frame. Siple fanned 10 in the game.

Curwensville tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Aughenbaugh led off with a walk and moved to third on Addyson Neiswender’s single before scoring when Sylvia Witherite hit into a double play.

Neither offense threatened in the extra frames until the bottom of the ninth when Curwensville put two runners on after the initial out.

Aughenbaugh doubled and moved to third on a Neiswender single, but Fledderman was able to wiggle out of the inning without allowing a run to score to set up the top of the tenth and the Lady Dutch victory.

Fledderman got the win after allowing 16 hits, walking five and hitting two batters. She struck out six.

Siple gave up eight runs (just four earned) on eight hits, while walking three and striking out 10.

The pitchers combined to throw 332 pitches in the game.

St. Marys evened its record at 4-4, while Curwensville dipped to 3-2.

The Lady Tide visit Glendale on Tuesday.

St. Marys—8

Hanslovan ss 4210, Beimel cf 5111, Eozzo 1b 5121, Muccio rf 4112, Fledderman p 4000, Mertz c 5110, Gornati 3b 4122, Surra lf 5000, Eckles dp 5000. Totals: 41-8-8-6.

Curwensville—7

Addison Warren c 6120, Kylah Wos 2b 6120, Addison Siple p 5232, Ava Hainsey 4230, Briah Peoples 4011, Sydney Simcox lf 1000, Adelyn Koval lf 3011, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 3122, Addyson Neiswender dp 5020, Sylvia Witherite 1b 4000, Carter Bressler ph 1000, Abby Covert cf (flex) 0000. Totals: 42-7-16-6.

Score by Innings

St. Marys 003 211 000 1—8 8 1

Curwensville 000 222 100 0—7 16 4

Errors—Hanslovan, Covert 2, Koval, Hainsey. LOB—St. Marys 8, Curwensville 13. 2B—Eozzo; Warren 2, Aughenbaugh, Wos. HR—Muccio (1 on, 3rd). SF—Siple. HBP—Muccio (by Siple); Koval (by Fledderman), Peoples (by Fledderman). SB—Beimel 2, Hanslovan; Siple 2, Koval, Hainsey, Aughenbaugh.

Pitching

St. Marys: Fledderman—10 IP, 16 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—10 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO.

WP—Fledderman. LP—Siple.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: