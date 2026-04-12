CLEARFIELD – A bench warrant has been issued for a Grampian man accused of stealing over $3,500 from the store where he was employed.

Rodney Antoin Covington, 44, was charged by state police with felony theft by unlawful taking for his actions on Dec. 24.

Covington failed to appear for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. A hearing was held in his absence with the charge being held to court and sent on to the court of common pleas by District Judge James Glass.

Covington had been arraigned on March 15 with his bail set at that time to $10,000, unsecured.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report from the store located in Penn Township, that an employee had stolen $3,535.53.

Security footage shows Covington entering the back office with money. He counts the money and then packages it up. Next he exits the office with a teller drawer, a blue zipper bag, a bottle of soda, a bag of jerky and a black plastic bag containing money.

Police say a minute later the footage shows him at the safe in the front of the store. He puts the soda bottle, jerky and black baggie on top of the safe. He opens the safe and places the teller drawer and the blue zipper bag into the safe before closing it. He clocks out at the register and walks back to the safe where he picks up the soda, jerky and the black bag containing money. He then leaves the store.

The documents from the store indicate the bag contained $3,535.53. A deposit for that same amount is missing from their records.