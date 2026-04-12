Name: Clair “Buzz” Francis Delarme

Born: September 14, 1950

Died: January 1, 2026

Hometown: Reynoldsville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Buzz proudly served with the United States Army.

A committed volunteer, he also served the community as a coach for the Reynoldsville Bulldogs soccer team.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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