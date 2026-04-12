HARRISBURG, PA. – Fraud continues to pose a serious threat to consumers, including older Pennsylvanians, according to new national research from AARP that shows widespread concern, high exposure, and ongoing gaps in digital security habits, such as using unique passwords or avoiding unknown calls or texts.

The survey of 1,696 adults ages 18 and older found that nearly four in ten U.S. adults report having experienced fraud, including money stolen through deception or sensitive information used fraudulently. Among adults age 50 and older, more than one in three report such experiences. Many incidents go unreported, meaning actual losses are likely higher.

Concern about fraud is widespread. Fifty nine percent of adults say they worry about scams, with the most common fears including becoming a victim, having no way to recover stolen funds, and the rapid growth of fraud. Many also worry about loved ones being targeted.

The research highlights behaviors that increase risk. One in five adults answer phone calls from unknown numbers at least half the time, and one in ten respond to texts from people they do not recognize. A majority do not use unique passwords across all online accounts, and only 18 percent have multifactor authentication set up for all accounts where it is available.

At the same time, the survey shows encouraging awareness. Most adults recognize gift card payment requests as a common scam tactic, use passcodes or biometric locks on their devices, and avoid accepting social media friend requests from people they do not know. Nearly nine in ten understand that fraud can happen to anyone, not just older adults.

“For Pennsylvanians, fraud is not an abstract problem. It is something families are dealing with every day,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. “This research shows that while people are taking steps to protect themselves, criminals continue to exploit everyday digital habits. Education is critical, but we also need stronger protections and shared responsibility from industry, law enforcement, and policymakers to help keep consumers safe.”

AARP Pennsylvania continues to advocate for solutions that strengthen consumer protections, improve fraud reporting, and reduce risks for people as they age.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.

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