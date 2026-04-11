HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) announced that Pennsylvanians may now purchase the newly-designed “Preserve Our Heritage” special fund plate featuring the Pennsylvania Bank Barn and the Liberty Bell. The Pennsylvania Bank Barn is a distinct and highly efficient agricultural structure that became a defining feature of the American rural landscape. Originating in the early 18th century, it is celebrated for its ingenious integration of architecture and topography.

“For centuries, the iconic stone foundations and cantilevered forebays of the Pennsylvania Bank Barn have stood as steadfast symbols of our state’s deep agricultural roots,” said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historic & Museum Commission. “These structures were built to last, perfectly integrated into the hillsides of our Commonwealth. Placing this historic cornerstone on our new license plates is a wonderful way for Pennsylvanians to celebrate and carry a piece of our shared, enduring history wherever the road takes them.”

The special fund license plate is available for cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. Each plate costs $64, with $23 going directly to support the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s education and exhibit programs. Pennsylvanians who are interested in ordering this new plate can complete the MV-911 form, “Application for Special Fund Registration Plate.”

“PennDOT is proud to commit funds from the sale of each Preserve Our Heritage special fund plate to support the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s education and exhibit programs,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kara Templeton. “In doing so, PennDOT is continuing its part in helping Pennsylvanians engage with the important history of our Commonwealth.”

A complete list of available special fund plates can be found on PennDOT’s website.