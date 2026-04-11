CLAYSBURG-Having to play a game on a Saturday during any time at the baseball season usually means a game is postponed, and the timetable to make it up is limited during the week. But, to have one scheduled is even more rare, and that is what the Curwensville Golden Tide got to experience. It was not quite a matinee performance, as the buses were loaded up early for a 10 a.m. showdown against the Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs.

Under bright skies, the trip would be rather short. Curwensville’s winning streak came to an end a few days earlier, and the sting of that loss seemed to linger. The bats for the Tide were stagnant, and the Bulldogs took full advantage. Three innings was all it took for Curwensville to fall, 16-1, to drop their record to 5-2.

The Tide did manage the opening run in the first inning, as an RBI-single by Lincoln Hoyt brought in Cael Butler. That hit ultimately was the only one that Curwensville managed on the day.

Lawson Neiswender, the Tide’s ace pitcher, seemed to be off a bit to start the bottom of the inning, giving up a walk to Mason Campagna in four pitches, then hitting Brayden Haney, and then walking Gavin Treon to load the bases. Two batters later, a fielder’s choice let a run score to tie it up. Nathan Fee managed to get on base when Gavin McDermott mishandled the ball on a grounder, then Ayden Soler’s single to short let Treon come home for the third run in the inning.

Despite three strikeouts, Neiswender was not his usual self on the mound, as he continued to struggle into the second inning.

Back-to-back walks with the bases loaded made it 5-1, and a two-RBI single by Matthew Lehman made it 7-1. In the third, Neiswender was pulled and McDermott would be put on the hill after Campagna was hit. Two batters later, Treon plated a pair of runs on a hard grounder to left field to make it 9-1, part of his three-RBI afternoon. Three batters later, another bases-loaded scenario let Treon score on a bunt by Fee, and a sacrifice bunt by Soler plated two more runs to put the 10-run rule into effect.

The mountain got higher and higher as an error by Colby Proud, who came in to replace McDermott, let a run cross, and Campagna added an RBI to his stat sheet with his single to left. Treon walked with the bases filled to make it 15-1. It was on the brink of having the game come to a close when Dustin Slowik came to the plate. He struck the first pitch he saw, and Cayden Pierce could not make the clean grab on the ball. Campagna would make his way home, and with just one out to speak of in the inning, the umpires called game with the 15-run deficit met.

Neiswender took his first loss on the season with two innings of work, walking six and giving up eight runs. Treon got the win for the Bulldogs in his one-hit effort, striking out five in the process.

Hoping to get back on track, Curwensville will spend the next week on their home field for three games, starting on Tuesday afternoon when they host Glendale. The first pitch between the Tide and Vikings is at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 100 – 1 1 5

Claysburg-Kimmel 349 – 16 6 1

Curwensville – 1

Cael Butler-cf 1100, Breck Finn-2b 2000, Lawson Neiswender-p/1b 2000, Lincoln Hoyt-c 1011, Gavin McDermott-1b/p 1000, Colby Proud-p 0000, Peyton Perks-rf 1000, Trenton Best-ss 1000, Cayden Pierce-3b 1000, Kyler Nelen-lf 1000. TOTALS 11 1 1 1.

Claysburg-Kimmel – 16

Mason Campagna-c 2311, Brayden Haney-ss 2210, Gavin Treon-p 2313, Dustin Slowik-1b 2201, Paydden Knisely-3b 1201, Nathan Fee-lf 2213, Ayden Soler-cf 1014, Matthew Lehman-dh 2212, Nathan Cox-2b 2101. TOTALS 16 16 6 16.

HBP: Haney, Campagna

SB: Treon-2, Lehman, Campagna

E: Neiswender, Pierce, McDermott-2, Proud/Knisely

Pitching

Curwensville: Neiswender-2 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 5 SO, 6 BB; McDermott-0.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Proud-0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.

Claysburg-Kimmel: Treon-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB.

W-Treon

L-Neiswender (4-1)

Golden Tide Baseball Scoreboard