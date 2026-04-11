JOHNSTOWN-In the hopes of being able to dodge the rain that was slated for Friday night, the Clearfield Bison made a long drive out to Johnstown for the third road game of the week, ready to get back on the winning side of the record as they faced Westmont Hilltop.

What fans got was an afternoon of a lot of hits, a lot of runs, and a lot of pitchers being utilized. It also saw those that made the drive south to support the Bison got to come home happy, as Clearfield managed to outlast the Hilltoppers, 16-10.

It was the home team that got things going to start the afternoon. After an opening walk to Sully Weir, Anthony Oakley had the first big swing of the afternoon, blasting a fly ball all the way to the wall in center field. It was deep enough that he would send Weir home, giving Oakley the RBI, while sliding into third for a triple. Dominic Chiodo singled to center for another RBI to give the Hilltoppers an early 2-0 lead.

That lead would not hold, and Clearfield unleashed a full-on rally in the top of the second that put them out front for good.

Rex Bulter got hit on the second pitch sent his way, then a walk to Hayden Rumsky and a single by Connor Peacock loaded the bases. Colton Bumbarger hit a fielder’s choice that had Peacock be tagged out at second, but also allowed runners to be on the corners, plus Butler crossed home to cut the lead in half. Noah Wriglesworth’s sacrifice fly then tied the game, and two batters later a single to center by Jayce Brothers plated Bumbarger to give Clearfield the lead. Braison Patrick lined to center for an RBI-double for the next at-bat, then a two-RBI double by O’Brian Owens made it 6-2.

Hits kept coming when Butler doubled to center, bringing Owens home, and Rumsky launched a liner to center immediately after for an RBI-triple. Eight runs off six hits in the inning gave the Bison an 8-2 lead, and they never looked back.

After plating three more in the third, Westmont Hilltop scored the next six runs to cut the lead to 11-8, with both squads changing pitchers a few times heading into the latter stages of the afternoon.

Brothers would ultimately get credited for the win with three innings of work, striking out four, walking four, and four earned runs. Each team had four different pitchers, but both had much different statistics. Along with Brothers, Rumsky also struck out four batters. Westmont Hilltop, by contrast, combined for only one strikeout and walked ten.

Justin took the loss for the Hilltopers in a one and two-third inning effort, yielding the eight runs in the second.

Clearfield added insurance runs in the sixth courtesy of a two-RBI double by Landon Brady, who then scored on an error later in the inning, and Patrick added another run via an error by Oakley. The final Bison run came in the seventh on a groundout by Brothers, which let Bumbarger cross home.

After all the road games to start the season, Clearfield (3-2) will finally look to play on their home field on Monday afternoon when they host Penns Valley. Opening pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 083 004 1 – 16 12 1

Westmont Hilltop 202 402 0 – 10 6 5

Clearfield – 16

Jayce Brothers-p/rf 5222, Braison Patrick-ss 4212, O’Brian Owens-c 5112, Rex Butler-dh 2221, Hayden Rumsky-cf/p 4121, Connor Peacock-2b/ss 4110, Colton Bumbarger-3b/p 4211, Noah Wriglesworth-lf 2211, Landon Brady-rf 1312, Brody Ryen-3b/2b 1000. TOTALS 32 16 12 12.

Westmont Hilltop – 10

Sully Weir-cf 1200, Bryce Goodman-1b 4000, Justin Ray-p 4210, Anthony Oakley-ss 3412, Jack Wesner-rf 0100, Dominic Chiodo-c 4012, Brady Gartner-3b 3026, Dominic Byer-dh 4010, Landen Velente-2b 4000. TOTALS 27 10 6 10.

2B: Brady, Butler, Patrick, Owens/Gartner-2

3B: Rumsky/Oakley

HBP: Brothers, Butler, Peacock/Oakley

SF: Patrick, Wriglesworth/Gartner

SB: Wriglesworth/Weir

CS: Owens-2

E: Peacock/Oakley-4, Chiodo

Pitching

Clearfield: Brothers-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Bumbarger-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Patrick-0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Rumsky-3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.

Westmont Hilltop: Ray-1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Subich-3.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 5 BB; Raco-0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Hindman-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

W-Brothers (1-1)

L-Ray

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard