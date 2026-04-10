WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Reynoldsville man faces criminal charges after state police say he restrained his mother and blocked her from receiving help during a domestic incident on Tuesday night.

Court documents show that Tyler James Gourley, 32, is charged with the following offenses:

False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2

Obstructing Administration of Law, Misdemeanor 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, state police from the DuBois station responded to a residence on Cameron Camp Road around 9:35 p.m. for a domestic dispute between a mother and son.

The victim told investigators she called 911 because Gourley was intoxicated when she came home from work, and he would not “get out of her face,” according to the complaint. Gourley allegedly took the victim’s phone while she was on the line with 911 and disconnected the call, then refused to answer callback attempts from dispatchers.

When troopers arrived, they saw lights inside the home turn off and heard a woman shout “let go of me” during a struggle, according to the affidavit. Police said they made forced entry through a glass door and took Gourley into custody.

The victim related that Gourley grabbed her by the arm and forced her to the rear of the residence to prevent her from leaving, according to the affidavit.

Troopers said Gourley smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, the complaint said. He told police no physical altercation occurred, and that he had been planning to go to bed when troopers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana set bail at $20,000 monetary, according to court records. Gourley was committed to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post that amount.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28 at 1:00 p.m. in front of Judge Inzana.

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