WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana are investigating a retail theft after a man fled a local grocery store with concealed items.

On February 21, 2026, at approximately 12:57 p.m., an unknown adult male entered the Martin’s grocery store located at 1570 Oakland Avenue in White Township. According to investigators, the man concealed $43.36 worth of merchandise inside a backpack he was carrying and left the premises without attempting to pay for the items.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged adult male with a black and gray beard. At the time of the incident, he was observed wearing a knit hat, a two-tone zip-up jacket, a dark-colored pants, and the backpack

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Genser at the PSP Indiana barracks at 724-357-1960.

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