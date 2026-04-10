SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – New Light Inc. is seeking dedicated Site Managers to oversee daily operations across residential homes supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

These leadership roles ensure program quality, regulatory compliance, and a supportive environment for both residents and staff.

Apply today to make a meaningful impact as a leader.

Position: Site Manager – Residential Program

Employer: New Light Inc.

Location: Clarion, PA

Schedule: Full-Time | Open Availability Required | On-Call Rotation

Assigned Programs: Two Residential Homes

Key Responsibilities

Supervises and supports Direct Support Professionals (DSPs)

Ensures compliance with PA 6400 regulations and all New Light Inc. policies

Coordinates and attends medical appointments; oversees medication processes

Completes required documentation, reports, and end-of-month paperwork

Maintains household standards, safety, and cleanliness

Provides on-call support and covers staffing needs as required

Requirements

Open availability (no fixed schedule)

Assignment to two residential homes

Enrollment in NADSP FLS Certification is required

Experience in IDD or human services; supervisory experience preferred

Valid driver’s license and ability to pass all required clearances

What New Light Inc. Offers

Competitive pay

401(k)

Leadership development opportunities

Credentialing support

How to Apply

If interested in a position at New Light Inc., please contact Heather McHenry at 814‑226‑6444 extension 103, or email hmche@newlightnewlife.net.

The post SPONSORED: New Light Inc. Seeking Site Managers to Lead Residential Homes appeared first on exploreJefferson.