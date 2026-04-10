SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – New Light Inc. is seeking dedicated Site Managers to oversee daily operations across residential homes supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
These leadership roles ensure program quality, regulatory compliance, and a supportive environment for both residents and staff.
Apply today to make a meaningful impact as a leader.
- Position: Site Manager – Residential Program
- Employer: New Light Inc.
- Location: Clarion, PA
- Schedule: Full-Time | Open Availability Required | On-Call Rotation
- Assigned Programs: Two Residential Homes
Key Responsibilities
- Supervises and supports Direct Support Professionals (DSPs)
- Ensures compliance with PA 6400 regulations and all New Light Inc. policies
- Coordinates and attends medical appointments; oversees medication processes
- Completes required documentation, reports, and end-of-month paperwork
- Maintains household standards, safety, and cleanliness
- Provides on-call support and covers staffing needs as required
Requirements
- Open availability (no fixed schedule)
- Assignment to two residential homes
- Enrollment in NADSP FLS Certification is required
- Experience in IDD or human services; supervisory experience preferred
- Valid driver’s license and ability to pass all required clearances
What New Light Inc. Offers
- Competitive pay
- 401(k)
- Leadership development opportunities
- Credentialing support
How to Apply
If interested in a position at New Light Inc., please contact Heather McHenry at 814‑226‑6444 extension 103, or email hmche@newlightnewlife.net.
The post SPONSORED: New Light Inc. Seeking Site Managers to Lead Residential Homes appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/04/10/sponsored-new-light-inc-seeking-site-managers-to-lead-residential-homes-174580/