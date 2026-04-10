CURWENSVILLE — Addison Siple blasted a 2-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium to send the Curwensville softball team to a 6-5 walk-off win over visiting Juniata Valley.

Siple’s home run completed a five-run rally for the Lady Tide, who trailed the Hornets 5-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning.

Curwensville scored three in the home half of the fourth to draw within a run and Siple, who allowed five runs on five hits and two walks through the first four innings of play, shut the visitors out on three hits over the final three frames. Siple ended the day with eight strikeouts and only three of the five runs she surrendered were earned.

Juniata Valley parlayed a pair of singles around a groundout into the game’s first run in the top of the second. Gracie Smith’s 2-out base hit knocked in the run.

Two Lady Tide errors led to a pair of unearned Hornet runs in the third with Brooklyn Harman’s 2-out single producing both and a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Hornets gave a run back in the bottom of the third thanks to two of their own errors and an Addison Warren single — the Lady Tide’s first hit of the game.

But Juniata Valley answered with two more runs in the top of the fourth, both scoring with two outs. All five of Juniata Valley’s runs came with two outs.

Bethany Devore’s triple produced one run and she scored a batter later on Julia Devore’s base hit.

Curwensville found its own 2-out lightning in the bottom of the fourth frame.

With two out, Addyson Neiswender belted a double to drive in Briah Peoples, who started the rally with a one-out single. Sylvia Witherite was hit by a Bethany Devore pitch before Warren singled to load the bases.

Kylah Wos followed with a 2-run double to left field to cut the Lady Tide deficit to 5-4.

Both pitchers took over from there as Devore tossed two scoreless innings and Siple hung three zeroes on the board to set up the bottom of the seventh.

Wos opened the inning with a drive to left, which was misplayed. Wos ended up on second on the error. Siple then took a the second pitch she saw from Devore over the wall in centerfield to walk it off for Curwensville’s third win of the season.

“The girls never gave up,” Curwensville head coach Jason Wos said. “We were down the entire game until the last pitch. We found a way to come back to win. I am very proud of our girls.”

Both teams had eight hits in the game.

Neiswender and Warren each had two off Devore, who gave up six runs (four earned), while walking one batter and striking out six.

Curwensville (3-1) is back in action Saturday at 11 a.m. at Heindl Field. The Lady Tide play St. Marys.

Juniata Valley—5

Bethany Devore p 4121, Julia Devore 2b 4011 Kelsey Ersek ss3110. Klohie Brown cf 4010, Brooklyn Harman rf 4012, Riley Mease c 4010, Lexey Smith 1b 3000. Gracie Smith 3b 2111, Kaitlyn Sager lf 2000, Abby Sneath lf 1100. Totals: 31-5-8-5.

Curwensville—6

Addison Warren c 4021, Kylah Wos 2b 4112, Addison Siple p 3112, Ava Hainsey 3b 3000, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 3010, Briah Peoples ss 3110, Sydney Simcox lf 3000, Addyson Neiswender dp 3221, Adelyn Koval 0000, Sylvia Witherite 1b 1b 2100. Totals: 28-6-8-6.

Score by Innings

Juniata Valley 012 200 0—5 8 3

Curwensville 001 300 2—6 8 2

Errors—Sneath, B, Devore, G. Smith; Hainsey, Witherite. 2B—B. Devore; Neiswender. 3B—B. Devore. HR—Siple (1 on, 7th). SB—Ersek, Brown. HBP—Witherite (by B. Devore).

Pitching

Juniata Valley: B. Devore—6+ IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—B. Devore.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: