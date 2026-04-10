Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159 Justin Gabrial Allen Bench Warrant Devon Jonathan Bowman Bench Warrant Jackie Yvonne Brown Bench Warrant Mark J. Burton Bench Warrant Gabrielle Marie Candelaria Bench Warrant Jeffrey Francis Cielock Bench Warrant Matthew Ottis Clyde Bench Warrant Clyde Anthony Coates Bench Warrant William Lynn Collins Bench Warrant Haley Elizabeth Cooney Bench Warrant Roberto F. Delgadillo Bench Warrant Keshia Larae Dufour Bench Warrant Peter Ciro Ferrandino Bench Warrant Eugene Allen Gallaher Bench Warrant Jonas Matthew Giesey Bench Warrant Jonathan Erie Gilpatrick Bench Warrant Thomas Lee Golding Bench Warrant Mark Steven Graham Jr. Bench Warrant Maria Elizabeth Gresco Bench Warrant James Harris Bench Warrant Trent Alan Haywood Bench Warrant Logan Eyota Hollabaugh Bench Warrant Dillon D. Howell Bench Warrant John Charles Kimberling Bench Warrant David Fredrick Knepp Bench Warrant Michael Kowalcyk Jr. Bench Warrant Matthew Lorin Kunkle Bench Warrant Beecher Grady LaForce Bench Warrant Todd Patrick Lee Bench Warrant Jade Allen Lines Bench Warrant Cody Lee Litz Bench Warrant Justin Andrew Martin Bench Warrant Christopher Michael McBride Bench Warrant Ashley Elizabeth McGarry Bench Warrant Michael Shawn McKendrick Bench Warrant Ashley Ann Mick Bench Warrant Robert James Noonan Bench Warrant William Pena Bench Warrant Jason Arthur Pentz Bench Warrant Conner Michael Ryckman Bench Warrant Mark Lee Samson Bench Warrant William Rich Sawders Jr. Bench Warrant Kail Gregory Snyder Anna Marie Sones Harlan Tyler Stone Brandon Marshall Timko Crystal Tomi Valentine James Ralph Wenner Ashley Dawn Williams Samantha Lynn Wolfe Tiffany Leanna Yanity