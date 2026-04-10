JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney woman accused of stealing an EBT card from a man in hospice care and making unauthorized purchases with it has waived her preliminary hearing.

Court records show that the following charges against 61-year-old Karen S. Farcus were waived for court on Wednesday, April 8, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care-Dependent Person, Misdemeanor 1

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

The case has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Farcus is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The investigation began on March 3 when a witness reported to Punxsutawney Borough Police that her father recently passed away at a nursing home on March 1. According to the criminal complaint, the witness found her father’s EBT and medical cards missing from his wallet. The witness told police that Farcus was present at the nursing home on the day her father died, and reportedly began sweating and fanning herself upon hearing that the cards were missing.

The complaint said that during a message exchange with the victim’s daughter, Farcus allegedly admitted she used the EBT card and stated it was nice having food for herself.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Farcus arrived at the police station on March 3 and immediately admitted to taking the card. The complaint said Farcus told the detective, “I’m sorry, I knew his PIN and I know I shouldn’t have done this.” Farcus voluntarily handed over a receipt from Walmart and provided a written statement.

Records from the investigation show Farcus used the card at the Punxsutawney Walmart on February 27 and at a Dollar General on March 1. The complaint said the victim was in hospice care during the first purchase and died just hours after the second purchase. The total amount of the unauthorized transactions was $129.07, according to the affidavit.

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