TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation (PHNCF) invites members of the media to attend and cover the upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the newly established Little Free Library located at the Titusville YMCA Education Center.

As part of PHNCF’s literacy initiatives, PHNCF collaborates with the Little Free Library program to strategically place neighborhood book-sharing boxes to increase accessibility, support literacy development, and inspire the next generation of readers.

The event is made possible thanks to PNC Bank’s generous sponsorship of the Titusville Little Free Library as a “Hero of Our Story” library and book sponsor. The partnership reinforces ongoing community collaboration to improve access to education and essential resources, promoting literacy, strengthening communities, and supporting the areas it serves.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 11)

Location: Titusville YMCA Education Center, 528 Main Street, Titusville, PA 16354

Visual & Interview Opportunities:

Newly constructed and installed Titusville Little Free Library

Donor recognition and appreciation photo session with PNC Bank

Interviews with PHN Charitable Foundation leadership and event partners

“Through this initiative, we open doors for youth academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Cheryl Goldstone, Foundation Director. “The Titusville Little Free Library represents PHNCF’s commitment to supporting young readers and strengthening the Titusville community through literacy, one book at a time.”

“At PNC, supporting the communities where we live and work through local investment is a core part of who we are,” said Jim Stevenson, Regional President of Northwest PA for PNC Bank. “We are proud to support this initiative as a simple, yet meaningful way to give back to the Titusville community.”

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