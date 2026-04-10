CLEARFIELD- The performances of The Grapes of Wrath originally scheduled for April 17, 18, and 19 have unfortunately been cancelled.

CAST has added a performance on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m., and will continue with performances on April 23, 24, and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Here is what this means for ticket holders:

If you had tickets for April 23, 24, or 25: Your tickets are unchanged.

If you had tickets for April 19: Your tickets have been moved to April 22 at 7:30 p.m., and you will have the same exact seats.

If you had tickets for April 17: Your tickets have been moved to April 24 at 7:30 p.m., with seats as close as possible to your original seats.

If you had tickets for April 18: Your tickets have been moved to April 25 at 7:30 p.m., with seats as close as possible to your original seats.

If you previously purchased tickets and provided an email address, you should have already received a confirmation email with your updated tickets. If you did not receive it, please reach out and staff will be happy to assist.

If your new performance date does not work for you, there are other alternatives. You may:

Move your tickets to another performance of The Grapes of Wrath

Transfer your tickets to another show in our 2026 season

Request a refund

Receive a gift certificate for the full value of your tickets (valid through the end of next year)

If you prefer to cancel your tickets, donate the ticket price back to CAST, and free up seats for other patrons, please let the office know by emailing ClearfieldArts@gmail.com. You may also call (814) 765-4474, though responses may take a few days.

We will be in the CAST office on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 from 4:30–5:30 p.m., as well as Thursdays from 5:00–6:00 p.m., if you would prefer to stop by in person.

Ticket sales are currently paused and will resume on Saturday, April 11 at 12:00 p.m.