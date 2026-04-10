INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 announced Thursday that paving has resumed on Route 28 in Jefferson County.

The project spans Route 28 between Summerville and Brookville, specifically covering Clover and Rose townships. According to PennDOT, motorists should expect daytime single-lane restrictions from the Clarion/Jefferson County line to the intersection of Airport Road Extension. Flaggers will be on-site to control traffic flow. These restrictions are scheduled to remain in place through May 22.

According to the department, Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the lead contractor for the $4.3 million project. In addition to paving, the work includes updates to local drainage systems and guiderails. PennDOT is urging drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The entire project is slated for completion by the end of May 2026. According to the state, these improvements are part of an ongoing effort to maintain and upgrade regional infrastructure.

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