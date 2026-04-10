DUBOIS- Did you know that breast cancer survivors who maintain healthy nutrition practices often experience higher survival rates and lower risks of recurrence? According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, healthy eating patterns with diets high in fiber from whole grains, vegetables and fruits help improve survival.

Penn Highlands DuBois is hosting Fuel to Thrive – Nutrition for Breast Cancer Survivorship on Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the Medical Arts Building, 145 Hospital Avenue, First Floor Health and Wellness Classroom.

The interactive-session will be hosted by Kelley R. Smith, DO, FACOS, a board certified general surgeon at Penn Highlands Healthcare who specializes in women’s health, and Purvi Parekh, DO, DipABLM, who is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine at Penn Highlands Healthcare. A combination of nutrition education and hands-on cooking with the objective to teach participants how to create simple meals that incorporate healthy eating practices.

The agenda includes:

5:00 – 5:45 PM Healthy nutrition instruction while enjoying appetizers

5:45 – 6:30 PM Cooking

6:30 – 7:00 PM Group dining and closing remarks

Space is limited to 18 people.

Participants must advise of any food allergies during registration.

To register, contact Jennifer Nelson at 814-375-4000.