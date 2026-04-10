WESTMONT — The Lady Bison softball team took the long trek to Westmont Hilltop, but came up empty, dropping an 8-0 decision to fall below .500 at 2-3 on the year. The Hilltoppers remained undefeated at 6-0, despite having their lowest run total of the year thus far.

Three Clearfield pitchers combined to give up eight hits, eight runs, all earned, walked four while not picking up any strikeouts.

Abby Rozich, on the other hand, pitched a complete game shut out for Westmont HIlltop while surrendering six hits, walking none, and striking out 10.

Senior shortstop Aevril Hayward and freshman centerfielder Lily McBride each collected two hits for the visitors.

Abby Dunbar had a two-run homerun for the home squad, while Kelsie Muto and Cali Lynch added multi-hit games.

Clearfield has just about a full slate of games next week with four, beginning with a return to the Bison Sports Complex on Monday when they host the Penns Valley Lady Rams (0-5).

Score by innings:

Clearfield 000 000 0 0 6 0

Westmont 130 004 x 8 8 0

CLEARFIELD — 0

Raigan Uncles LF 3010, Haley Billotte 1B 3000, Aevril Hayward SS 3020, Joell Henry DP/P 3010, Megan Wisor flex/RF/P 0000, Ellie McBride C 3000, Lila Roberts P/RF 3000, Lily McBride CF 3020, Dalayni Kushner 3B 2000, Rae Duckett 3B 1000, Hailey Miles 2B 3000, TOTALS 27 0 6 0.

WESTMONT HILLTOP – 8

Kelsie Muto CF 3221, Abby Rozich P 4011, Liz Veranese RF 3011, Bella Kist C 2000, Cali Lynch SS 3120, Abby Dunbar 1B 3112, Sara Gibbons 3B 2210, Lamya Srephens DP 1200, Audra Rudolph 2B 3002, TOTALS 24 8 8 7.

E – none. 2B – Gibbons. HR – Dunbar. SB – Muto-2, Gibbons-2, Rozich, Stephens, Veranese. CS – Muto. HBP – Stephens (Roberts).

Pitching:

Clearfield: Roberts (L, 0-1), 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Henry 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Wisor 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Westmont HIlltop: Rozich 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO

Lady Bison Scoreboard: