BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services announced Monday it will sponsor a countywide weather exercise from April 20 through April 24, 2026.

According to Director of Emergency Services Tracy W. Zents, the exercise will specifically focus on county facilities during a scheduled drill on Thursday, April 23. The primary goal of the exercise is to test and evaluate internal safety plans established for county buildings in the event of a severe weather emergency. Zents stated that the simulation helps ensure all employees, particularly new staff members, are familiar with their responsibilities and the necessary steps to protect themselves and visitors.

As a key component of the drill, a simulated Tornado Warning will be issued on Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.. According to the department, this will include an activation of the Brookville area weather siren, which will sound for approximately three minutes. Zents noted that in a real-world scenario, this siren indicates that a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Zentz emphasized that the device is critical for early detection, allowing citizens to safely take shelter until a threat passes.

Residents and businesses in the downtown Brookville area are advised that the siren activation is only a simulation. To stay informed during actual severe weather events, Zents recommended that citizens download a weather app on their phones to receive prompt updates and warnings.

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