Ingredients
1 regular-sized can of condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 regular-sized can of condensed cream of broccoli soup, undiluted
1-1/2 cups 2% milk
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 — 16 oz package wide egg noodles (cooked and drained)
1 — 16 oz package frozen California-blend vegetables, thawed
2 cups frozen corn, thawed
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°F.
~In a large bowl, combine soups, milk, 3/4 cup cheese, garlic, parsley, pepper, and salt. Stir in noodles, vegetable blend, and corn.
~Pour into a greased 13×9″ baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and bake 45 to 50 minutes.
~Makes 14 servings.
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/04/10/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-vegetable-noodle-casserole-5-171302/