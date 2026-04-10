Ingredients

1 regular-sized can of condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 regular-sized can of condensed cream of broccoli soup, undiluted

1-1/2 cups 2% milk

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 — 16 oz package wide egg noodles (cooked and drained)

1 — 16 oz package frozen California-blend vegetables, thawed

2 cups frozen corn, thawed

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~In a large bowl, combine soups, milk, 3/4 cup cheese, garlic, parsley, pepper, and salt. Stir in noodles, vegetable blend, and corn.

~Pour into a greased 13×9″ baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and bake 45 to 50 minutes.

~Makes 14 servings.

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