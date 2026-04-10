UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police have discovered human remains during an organized search for a missing man in a remote area of Clearfield County.

On March 31, 2026, troopers joined forces with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) to conduct a targeted search along Anderson Creek Road in Union Township. During the operation, search teams located human remains.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, investigators believe the remains are those of Garry L. Keller. The remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office for formal positive identification.

The discovery follows a long-term investigation that began on July 3, 2025, when PSP DuBois located Keller’s vehicle in a parking area along Anderson Creek Road. Keller was officially reported missing by his family the following day.

Extensive search efforts were launched on July 4 and 5, 2025, involving PSP Aviation, the PA Game Commission, DuBois City Police, and multiple volunteer fire departments, including Union Township, Brady Township, North Point, and Oklahoma. Specialized teams, including Elkland Search and Rescue and multiple K9 units, combed the wooded area with the help of cadaver dogs, but those initial efforts yielded negative results.

While state police indicated that no foul play is currently suspected, the case remains open pending the final results from the medical examiner’s office.

The Pennsylvania State Police expressed their gratitude to the numerous agencies and volunteers who provided tireless assistance throughout the duration of the investigation.

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