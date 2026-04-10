BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Ridgway man was fatally injured on Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and hit an oncoming tractor trailer in Boggs Township, according to the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.

Nathan Anthony Brown, 33, was traveling northbound on State Route 28/66 in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. The incident occurred at the intersection of Hoover Road just before 5:00 p.m.

The coroner’s office reports the Equinox crossed the center line and struck a 2025 Kenworth tractor trailer. Brown was trapped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle following the collision.

Armstrong County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

An autopsy will not be performed, according to the coroner’s office. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. No funeral home has been chosen at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

Multiple emergency crews assisted at the scene, including volunteer fire departments from Templeton, Distant, Dayton, and Kittanning. Kittanning EMS and Rayburn Township volunteer firefighters also responded.