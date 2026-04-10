Dena Marie (Shilling) Walter, 54, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 24, 1971, in Kittanning, PA, to the late John A. Shilling and Bernardine (Slabon) Shilling, who survives.

Dena graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1989 and went on to earn her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification through Clarion County Vocational School.

She dedicated more than thirty years to caring for others.

Known for her genuine compassion, she believed deeply in treating patients with kindness and compassion—qualities that left a lasting impression on coworkers and those she cared for.

On May 21, 2005, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Walter.

Together they shared twenty devoted years, enjoying camping, shopping, sightseeing, and traveling.

Becoming inseparable and finding joy simply in being together.

Early in life, Dena was known as the life of the party.

She loved music and dancing, especially to 80s hair metal bands, and could light up any room with her energy.

She enjoyed horror movies, comedies, and her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over time, her happiness became simpler and deeper—being with those she loved and making her cherished annual trips to the Outer Banks with Bill, a place she often said she would one day call home.

Family was the center of Dena’s life.

She cherished her mother, Bernardine; her brother, Bruce; and her son, Paul, of whom she was deeply proud.

Later in life, she found one of her greatest joys in becoming “Grandma Dema” to Natalee, Laurel, and Silas.

Her love for her grandchildren was boundless.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Walter; her mother, Bernardine Shilling; her son, Paul Connors and his wife, Leah; her grandchildren, Natalee, Laurel, and Silas Connors; her brother, Bruce Shilling and his wife, Lori; one nephew, Bruce “Hoovie” Shilling; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Shilling.

Dena will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, devoted daughter, caring sister, and proud “Grandma Dema.”

Her warmth, humor, and compassion will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

A celebration of life will take place privately by the family and officiated by Pastor Loren McQueen.

Interment will take place privately by the funeral home.

All arrangements are under the care of the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

Donations in Dena’s name can be made to New Life Adolescents; 167 Mountain View Ln., Marion Center, PA 15759.

Proceeds will benefit the “Mom and Baby” program which houses and supports young mothers with children.

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