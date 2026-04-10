Editor’s note: Conflicting information exists regarding the victim’s age. While an obituary and previous Gant News articles listed the age as 14, Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Lose-Morgan stated in an interview following the verdict that the victim was 15 and that previous reports were incorrect.

CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A jury deliberated for roughly an hour Thursday before convicting a Munson man for his role in a 2022 fatal overdose.

The jury found Dennis William E. Demoss, 38, guilty of drug delivery resulting in death, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal use of a communication facility—all felonies. Jurors also convicted Demoss on misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, corruption of minors, and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the August 2022 death of Blake Gooch.

Multiple witnesses, medical officials, and law enforcement officers testified over nearly four days. After testimony concluded Wednesday, the defense and prosecution delivered closing arguments Thursday. President Judge Paul E. Cherry then charged the jury and released them for deliberations.

Defense attorney Robert Freeman opened his closing arguments by calling the events of July 28, 2022, a “tragedy.” Freeman said Demoss and the victim began that day at an auto parts warehouse in Philipsburg. According to Freeman, the two ate lunch together. A driver took them home later that day, where “a number” of people moved in and out of the house as the afternoon progressed. During the day and later at Demoss’ home, the victim complained of a headache.

Freeman stated that after dinner, Demoss showered while the victim slept in a downstairs bedroom between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Freeman noted the victim was heard “snoring.” Several teenagers in the house eventually told Demoss they saw “foam” coming from the victim’s mouth. One teen alerted his grandmother, Demoss’ mother, who then notified Christy Frizzell, a nurse. Frizzell assessed the victim and called 911.

An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital, but he was then transferred by helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital. During the flight, medical staff intubated the victim and administered fentanyl and ketamine. The victim died Aug. 5, 2022.

Freeman reminded the jury of recorded interviews between Demoss and Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Woodland Barracks. He argued that despite “constant badgering,” Demoss consistently maintained he gave the victim only ibuprofen.

Freeman noted that hospital medical staff testified the victim died of fentanyl toxicity but emphasized that the hospital had administered “therapeutic doses” of fentanyl to the victim. Demoss also took the witness stand, testifying he gave the victim nothing but ibuprofen and describing their relationship as “like a son.”

Addressing claims that Demoss fled the state to avoid charges, Freeman pointed to testimony from Demoss’ mother, who said he left to care for an ill aunt. Because this aunt moved frequently, Freeman argued it was not unusual for Demoss to travel to other states to help her.

Freeman also stressed that no witness saw Demoss give the victim drugs. He reiterated that authorities took years to file charges and noted that one witness received immunity in exchange for testifying.

“Of all the people who were there that day, no one knows where he obtained it (drugs) or from who,” Freeman said. “It’s truly a tragedy and I feel for the family. I would ask that you not compound this tragedy by convicting my client.”

Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Lose-Morgan began the prosecution’s closing argument by noting that no witnesses were in the bedroom with Demoss and the victim for a significant period before the ambulance arrived.

Citing medical testimony, she said a combination of fentanyl and xylazine caused the victim to experience respiratory failure. Doctors and EMTs testified that fentanyl slows the respiratory system, while xylazine—an animal tranquilizer not intended for humans—increases those effects. Lose-Morgan noted that the brain can survive an average of five minutes without oxygen; when EMTs arrived, the victim was taking only four to six breaths per minute and showed signs of pulmonary edema.

EMTs administered Narcan, however, Lose-Morgan explained that while Narcan neutralizes fentanyl, it cannot reverse xylazine or the effects of prolonged respiratory failure.

“The EMTs and doctors tried everything they could do to save this child’s life, but this ‘great kid who didn’t do nothing’ was gone and would never recover,” she said.

Lose-Morgan also addressed the medical fentanyl administered at the hospital, stressing that doctors use it for sedation during intubation alongside respiratory support. She emphasized that medical-grade fentanyl does not contain xylazine, and that the mixture of the two caused the death.

By the time EMTs arrived, the victim had stopped breathing and suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest. Hospital staff testified the victim’s brain swelled so severely that they declared him brain dead Aug. 3, 2022.

“He was gone before he ever left the room,” Lose-Morgan said, adding that machines kept the victim alive for organ donation.

Lose-Morgan then discussed the ibuprofen Demoss admitted giving the victim. While Demoss claimed he gave the victim an 800-milligram pill, which a pharmacist testified that such a dose is available only by prescription. The prescription bottle Demoss surrendered to police had the name of someone not living in the house, was filled in Emporium, and had expired in 2005. The bottle tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine.

Furthermore, a witness testified to selling Demoss fentanyl mixed with xylazine, often packaged in old prescription bottles. Another witness claimed Demoss admitted to giving the victim a pill that had “white powder” residue on it.

Lose-Morgan mentioned a bottle of generic ibuprofen photographed on a shelf in the bedroom.

“Why did he not just give him the over-the-counter ibuprofen that was more accessible in the room? Why did he open a drawer to get the prescription bottle?” she asked.

Finally, Lose-Morgan condemned Demoss’ reaction when the teenagers warned him something was wrong. She said witnesses testified Demoss “blew them off.”

“If it weren’t for their actions, how long would he have lain there?” Lose-Morgan asked. “Another child got help, while he did nothing.”

Following the verdict, Judge Cherry granted a motion to revoke Demoss’ existing bail and reset it at $500,000. The court will sentence Demoss at a later date.