BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville Laurel Festival Committee will host a murder mystery “Dinner, Death and Taxes – The Peasants Are Revolting,” on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

According to organizers, the event is set in a chaotic medieval kingdom where high taxes have led to a peasant rebellion. The evening features a cast of outrageous characters and unexpected plot twists, with guests encouraged to dress in costume to join the mischief. The event will be held at The Heritage House, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:00 p.m..

Tickets for the event are priced at $35 for individuals or $65 for a pair. According to the committee, the evening includes a hearty meal, dessert, a basket raffle, and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the dinner directly benefit the Brookville Laurel Festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 13–20, 2026.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at the Brookville Chamber office located at 237 Main Street. According to the announcement, tickets are also available for purchase online by clicking here. For more information on the upcoming summer festival, residents can visit the official festival website.

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